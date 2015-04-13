Opening Day Lineup Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The St. Louis Cardinals open the home portion of their 2015 schedule today as they host the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch for Opening Day in St. Louis is set for 3:15pm with several events leading up to game time. CARDINALS Matt Carpenter, 3B Jason Heyward, RF Matt Holliday, LF Article continues after sponsor message Matt Adams, 1B Jhonny Peralta, SS Jon Jay, CF Yadier Molina, C Kolten Wong, 2B Adam Wainwright, P Print Version Submit a News Tip