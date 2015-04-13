The St. Louis Cardinals open the home portion of their 2015 schedule today as they host the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch for Opening Day in St. Louis is set for 3:15pm with several events leading up to game time.
CARDINALS
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Jason Heyward, RF
Matt Holliday, LF
Matt Adams, 1B
Jhonny Peralta, SS
Jon Jay, CF
Yadier Molina, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Adam Wainwright, P