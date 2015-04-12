The first pitch between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers is set for 3:15pm on Monday, but if you plan to get down to the ballpark well before Adam Wainwright takes the mound, here’s the schedule of events for Opening Day in St. Louis:

11am-2pm Pep Rally in Ballpark Village Parking Lot

–Fredbird and Team Fredbird will be giving away prizes and DJ Todd “That One Guy” Thomas will be playing music. Weather permitting, fans can get their picture with a single Budweiser Clydesdale.

1:15pm Gates Open

–All ticketed-fans, age 21 and over, will receive a magnet with the 2015 Cardinals schedule compliments of Budweiser Beer.

2:30pm Pregame Ceremonies

–The Opening Day in St. Louis ceremonies will begin with the Budweiser Clydesdales, then introductions with the local political leaders as St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor Francis G. Slay, and Missouri Governor Jay Nixon are scheduled to be on hand.

Hall of Famers will then be driven onto the field in 2015 Ford Mustang convertibles.

A video presentation of “Tradition Meets Today” will play.

The 2014 Cardinals Hall of Famers–Jim Edmonds, Willie McGee, and Mike Shannon will be introduced.

The 2015 St. Louis Cardinals will then be driven onto the field in Ford F150 trucks.

Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals starting lineups will be announced.

The color guard of Fort Leonard Wood will present the American Flag.

An American Bald Eagle will fly through Busch Stadium, courtesy of the World Bird Sanctuary of St. Louis.

A tribute to Oscar Taveras follows, with a moment of silence for Taveras and the late Bryan Burwell.

The National Anthem will then be performed by Retired U.S. Naval Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson.

Willie McGee will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Ozzie Smith.

3:15 First pitch from Adam Wainwright.

–Reminder, metal detectors have now been added to every entry point of Busch Stadium.

Bag Inspections Policy

The standard game-day bag inspection policies for Busch Stadium will be in effect. Bags must meet Major League Baseball’s standard size restriction (16”x16”x8”), and all bags will be inspected prior to entry.

Fans will be permitted to bring small personal cameras and will be subject to inspection. No professional-sized photography equipment will be allowed except for members of the media with proper MLB credentials.

Non-alcoholic beverages such as water and soda in open cups or in clear plastic bottles no larger than 2 liters are allowed.

Alcohol, bottles, cans, thermoses, hard-sided coolers; hard plastic cups/mugs are not permitted.

Small banners and signs are allowed. Banners may be displayed as long as they do not hinder or interfere with a ball in play or distract or interfere with the view of another guest. Banners may not be displayed in fair territory, be obscene or in poor taste, attract abuse or cause a disturbance among other guests. They should be baseball-oriented and not commercial in nature.

Please minimize items you bring into the stadium to speed up the inspection process.

Expect long lines upon entry and allow yourself plenty of time to go through the inspection process.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports