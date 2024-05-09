ALTON - The 2024 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market will begin on Saturday, May 11th (always Mother’s Day weekend) in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, Illinois. The market will be in session, rain or shine, every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon through Oct 19th, with the exception of June 22nd when the event is being displaced to accommodate the powerboat race. On that date you can find a scaled-down version of the market in the parking lot at the corner of Broadway & Ridge Street between Flock Food Truck Park and Jacoby Arts Center.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods, as well as ready to eat breakfast and lunch items. In addition, breakfast items, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items will be sold.

Special activities have been scheduled every week. Opening day will feature a make & take project: DIY letterpress Mothers' Day cards, our big Community Yard Sale will be held in the adjacent lot on 5/18, on 5/25 Magician Don Woodruff will perform, on 6/1 enjoy live music from Alton Chamber Strings, on 6/8 we will host an artist demo: pottery wheel throwing with our Head Farmer Bob Sancamper & friends. An abundance of great entertainment is in store this season, including live music, artist demonstrations, goat yoga, an Art Playday with Jacoby Arts Center, a big farm equipment day with the Madison County Farm Bureau, and a return of the Canine Carnival to benefit Hope Rescues!

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Main Street has received a LinkUP Illinois grant to improve access to healthy food. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by most vendors, and recipients can receive a dollar for dollar match every time they swipe. Simply visit the information booth to use your card and double your buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

At the Markets, any products that are handmade by the vendor or homegrown within a 50-mile radius are welcome to be sold. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12.00 per week, and discounted seasonal rates are also available. Complimentary booth space is available for non-profit organizations, and any vendor up to 18 years of age receives their first week free to encourage our youth to try their hand as an entrepreneur. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com for full details and to register.

This year marks the 32nd season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district.

To receive reminders for what produce is in season as well as upcoming entertainment and activities, please follow us on social media: Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket and Instagram.com/AltonFarmersMarket.

More like this:

Related Video: