ALTON - Activities from tarot card readings to pet psychics may be enjoyed this Saturday at the Mineral Springs Mall during the Psychic Fair.

Donna Wagner-Nunnally, owner of It's Raining Zen inside the mall, said the plans for such a fair at the space has been in the works since early 2017. She said she spoke with Rose Fulhorst about developing a coordinated and robust psychic fair. This year's Psychic Afternoon with Friends costs a $5 entry to the Mineral Springs Grand Ballroom from noon-5 p.m. Saturday July 15. With entry is a chance to talk to many people in the broad spectrum of "psychic," from across the area, region and country.

"I think there are three unique aspects of the event," Wagner-Nunnally said in an email. "First, each of the psychics, mediums, intuitives, jewelry makers and others who will appear at the event have special gifts. While those gifts are similar to the things we emphasize at It's Raining Zen, there is a special energy created when so many like-minded people come together. Secondly, Mineral Springs! The building passed the century mark in 2014, and has never felt more alive and full of energy.

"We want people to come to Mineral Springs and take in its energy. Third, the community support for events like this is amazing! I can think of only a few towns the size of Alton where grassroot organizations come together, and not only create a difference, but encourage others to think differently about challenges. This community has great musicians, restaurants, cultural events like the Earthtones Festival, and marvelous resources and people - many of whom enthusiastically embrace alternative perspectives on the world around us."

Guests at the psychic afternoon include spiritual jewelry maker, T. Arch, tarot and intuitive reader Psychic Intuitive Kim, aura photographer Loving Rose, spirit communicator and medium Ginger Collins-Justus, Akashic Record reader Michaela Turner, sound healer Tim Burnett, animal communicator Amanda Dowel, Reiki Master, life coach and palm reader Evidential Medium Rose and Wagner-Nunnally herself as a Reiki Master.

"All of the talent at our event is local and regional, although some are coming from as far as Chicago," Wagner-Nunnally said in an email. "You know, spirituality is difficult to pin down by geography, and it is also incredibly private and personal. What I have discovered in more than three decades of study is there are local intuitives and empaths who are deeply trusted by their neighbors, but many folks are simply more comfortable speaking to a complete stranger.

"It works both ways too - when you are a complete stranger to someone who needs your help, your advice and counsel can be more easily objective. Having said that, we are blessed with hundred of regular, local customers at It's Raining Zen, and we are humbled to say many of them have become our second family... by choice!"

