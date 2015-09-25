ALTON - The Apocalypse Haunted Attraction, located at the YWCA on E. 3rd St., is back in action and more frightful than ever.

Opening night is tonight, Sept. 25th, and will be open every Friday and Saturday night through October 31st from 7 p.m. to midnight or the last customer.

For the fourth year in a row, local friends, artists and frighteners bring a unique story line through a maze in the bottom floor of the YWCA building, heavily saturated with blood and phobias. Home to one of the most haunted small towns in America, and the YWCA being historically identified as being haunted is enough spookiness in itself.

“This year our maze is far more disorienting with richer environments and now with more zombies,” said Erin Murphy an attraction designer for Apocalypse.

The locally owned and operated Apocalypse Attraction is much different from a generic haunted house walk-through. This attraction has a creative theme with interactive actors and performers that draw you in to their domain and out of your skin. The average walkthrough takes roughly 30-40 minutes.

“Our actors will engage you, sucking you into our alternate reality, putting you face to face with your mortality and testing the limits of your tenuous grip on sanity,” said Murphy. “Expect real fear.”

The staff also offers an experience for the younger ones wanting to engage in Halloween activity. Fear-Less is a trick-or-treating experience for families on Saturday Oct. 31st from 4-6 p.m. Tickets for Fear-Less are available at www.apocalypsehaunt.com for $6.

General admission for the Apocalypse Haunted Attraction is $16 for adults and $10 for kids 13 years and younger. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and parents should use discretion in bringing their children since this is an extremely intense haunt, said Murphy. Mention preview night, Sept. 25, and receive half off the ticket price ($16.00 to $8.00).

October 3rd will be the 4th Annual Dead People Do Good Things blood drive with the American Red Cross. The blood drive runs from 2-6 p.m. and every donor will get a free ticket to the Apocalypse and a blood drive t-shirt while supplies last. Also available for donors will be food from 300 State Pizza, Jessa's Cakes and S&S Sandwiches. The blood drive is further sponsored by Piasa Body Art, Maeva's, Cobra Kai, Elijah P's, Massage at Milton, and Morrison's Irish Pub.

For those wanting to get involved in the scare, the Apocalypse staff is seeking volunteers for anyone over the age of 16, no prior acting experience is needed. To apply, e-mail thepanicmechanics@gmail.com or call Erin Murphy at (618) 550-0057 for more information.

Find further information about our haunt and our events, and purchase tickets at www.apoclaypsehaunt.com or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/apocalypsehaunt

