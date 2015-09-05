ALTON – Rise at 300, located at 300 State Street, is a new nightclub that will open their doors to the public tonight, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. during their Temple Grand Opening Gala.

Rise at 300 is located on the second floor of the beautifully aged Masonic building in downtown Alton. The Rise staff invites the public to come enjoy Alton’s first look at the area’s newest party palace.

Rise at 300 is co-owned by Tim Brueggeman and Greg Graham. Operations Manager Kelsey Graham will host the Temple Grand Opening and is looking forward to providing partygoers a new and exciting place to dance the night away.

The Masonic building is a stunning structure located in the heart of downtown Alton and Rise at 300 fully embraces the ambiance of the building’s historic vibe.

“When I went over to the clubs in St. Louis, there was a totally different feel than the places around here, I loved it,” said Graham. “I wanted to bring that vibe to Alton and make people feel like you are actually in the city.”

DJ Knox will be providing the entertainment tonight, however Graham says the club plans to focus on local talent and bring in different artists each weekend.

“We are constantly looking for different entertainment and local DJs,” said Graham.

Graham plans to book a variety of music to include EDM, oldies, top 40’s, techno and much more.

Article continues after sponsor message

There is plenty of spacious seating, a cozy lounge area and even an additional room with extra seating overlooking 3rd Street, just off the river. Private seating is also available, tucked back in the corner of the dance floor and sectioned off by curtained booths.

“I want people to feel like VIP when they walk through the door,” said Graham.

The Temple Grand Opening Gala is a $10 cover charge, and the Rise is offering a $2 You-Call-It drink special for tonight only.

The head bartender, Raymond Figge, plans to have some exciting drinks on the menu to include The Rise Oasis, which is served in a large glass with Swedish Fish and meant for four people to share.

The Rise at 300 would also like to invite artists to display their artwork on the walls of the establishment. Graham wants to give the opportunity for artists to showcase their work all while giving the place little flaire.

Open Thursday’s from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Rise invites anyone ready to mingle and dance to come down and enjoy the Alton’s newest dance club.

Artists interested in submitting artwork or for booking entertainment, contact Kelsey Graham at (618) 558-2062.

More like this: