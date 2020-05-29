GRAFTON - With Illinois’ Central Health Region on track to transition to Phase 3 of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the Winery at Aerie’s Resort is ready to return to business.

The Winery at Aerie’s Resort announced Thursday they will be open for outdoor seating every day from 12 to 8 p.m. starting Friday, May 29. Menu will be limited, with bottled beverages and food served “take-out” style on disposable tableware. Canopy tents will offer plenty of socially-distanced shade, and live music will continue to be showcased on weekends.

During implementation of the response plan, the road to Aerie’s Resort & Winery, Timber Ridge Drive, is closed to unauthorized traffic. Guest access to the Winery is available only via Grafton SkyTour (open-air chairlift seating only; enclosed gondola cars are temporarily offline). Utilizing the SkyTour as the restricted “gateway” to the Winery ensures services are provided in the safest manner possible, allowing for optimal control of screened customer capacity, as well as greatly improved situational monitoring.

"As part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, the management team at Grafton SkyTour and Aerie’s Resort have developed and implemented a company-wide response plan that adopts all components of the Restore Illinois Phase 3 Business Toolkit for Restaurants & Bars as standard practices and procedures," J.D. Lorton of the Winery at Aerie's Resort, said. "The complete toolkit (17 PDF’s, 33.7 MB) can be downloaded from Aerie’s Dropbox share folder via this link: https://bit.ly/aeries-restore.

"The safety and well-being of guests and employees being paramount, Aerie’s is committed to enacting precautions above and beyond the guidelines presented in the toolkit. Two crucial components of Aerie’s Coronavirus mitigation efforts are 1) restricted site access via Grafton SkyTour, and 2) mandatory temperature screening of employees and guests."

