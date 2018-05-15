BRIGHTON - Open membership enrollment for the Riverbend Homeschool Co-Op 2018-2019 year has started.

RiverbendHomeschool Co-Op is a newly forming cooperative organization of homeschool families in the Riverbend and surrounding areas in Madison, Macoupin, and Jersey counties united to assist one another in providing a home education in a group setting.

Beginning in September for the 2018-2019, year the school will offer organized weekly homeschool enrichment classes, field trips, park days, and service work all providing networking, fellowship, and classroom opportunities for homeschooling families.

The school said: "Our purpose and mission at RiverbendHome School Cooperative HSC is to provide support to the local homeschool community. To provide a fun, safe, economic friendly environment for homeschool families to meet and work together as an extended family to achieve common goals such as, but not limited to: academics, social time, the arts, activities, crafts, projects, and service work. We aim to foster an environment of respect and love as we come together to learn, work, and serve each other."

Membership for the 2018-2019 year is $125 per family.

"We will meet weekly on Fridays beginning in September at the Cartwright Building in Brighton," the school said.

For membership enrollment or more information visit us on the web at: www.riverbendhomeschoolcoop.com and Like us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/RiverbendHomeschoolCooperative

