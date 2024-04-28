ALTON - Alton Little Theater shows no signs of slowing down this season. With an Open House around the corner on Sunday, April 28, 2024, the theater offers early registration for its Summer Youth Acting Classes between multiple musicals and the Extra Extra Entertainment Series.

First up at ALT is the free Open House event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024 in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer. The Open House presents the ideal opportunity for young actors (ages 8 to 18) to secure early registration for Summer Youth Acting Classes at ALT, which run from July 8-19, 2024.

ALT Executive Director Lee Cox shared more about the Open House on the latest “Theater Thursday” segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“This Sunday, I know they said it might rain, so come to Alton Little Theater,” Cox said. “It’s a free Open House and we have cake, we have punch, we have free tickets.”

She added that spots are limited for the Summer Youth Acting Classes, so those interested should be sure to take advantage of the early registration opportunity at the Open House.

“If they really want to get their kids involved in something this summer, we’re only doing 12 in each class, so [ages] eight to 12 and 13-17,” Cox said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The classes this summer are organized into two weeks of intense 90-minute classes, which Cox said are reasonably priced compared to other acting classes. While she described the classes as “exhausting,” she noted snacks and refreshments are also provided.

Cox also shared more about the theater’s upcoming entertainment lineup as they cap off their 90th season. She said there are still a few tickets available for their upcoming production of “Singin’ In The Rain,” with evening shows on May 10, 11, and 15-18, and matinees on May 12 and 19, 2024.

“It’s funny, it’s loving, and the tap-dancing - I cannot believe we actually found 12 people who can tap dance, and lots of them are local,” Cox said of “Singin’ In The Rain.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to the musical, visit its page on the ALT website.

Shortly after that show wraps up, ALT continues full-steam-ahead with their Extra Extra Entertainment Series, a way for the theater to fund-raise while offering a variety of entertainment to the community during a typical off-season.

Up first in the next installment of the series is the “Disney Tribute,” which runs from May 31 to June 9, 2024. The Summer Youth Acting Classes will fill the gap between that show and the next, “Oliver! The Musical,” running from August 2-11, 2024.

Attendees ages 18 and older can also enjoy the ALT’s first production of “Rock Horror - The Musical,” which runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2024, including a special midnight showing on Halloween. More details and links to purchase tickets for each of these shows and more in the series are available on the ALT website.

For more information about the Open House and much more coming up from ALT, see the full “Theater Thursday” segment with Cox at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: