ST. LOUIS - Laclede’s Landing, downtown St. Louis’ oldest district and only riverfront entertainment/dining destination, is teaming up with Great Rivers Greenway to host an Open House featuring information from a variety of businesses and attractions that are investing nearly $20 million in transforming The Landing into a must-visit destination. The event will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., Wed., June 13, at VUE, one of the newest venues on Laclede’s Landing, located at 612 North 2nd Street. The amazing 5th floor special event space features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the newly renovated Gateway Arch grounds and the Mississippi River, providing those attending the Open House with a spectacular setting in which to learn about all the excitement brewing on The Landing.

With Laclede’s Landing soon welcoming its first-ever multifamily residential development, office spaces being dramatically transformed to suit today’s businesses, and more than half-a-dozen new restaurants, special event venues and attractions putting down roots on The Landing, the historic community is garnering attention as an up-and-coming live, work, play destination. Perched in the shadow of the Gateway Arch adjacent to the Mississippi River, it’s also the perfect base from which to experience the newly renovated Arch grounds, enjoy the return of Fair St. Louis to its original home under the Arch or take advantage of any of the great excursions and amenities along the riverfront, from the Gateway Arch Riverboats and helicopter tours to bike rentals or a stroll along the Mississippi Greenway.

“When we decided to co-host this Open House, we reached out to organizations that have projects planned or underway on The Landing and the many existing venues and attractions already open that are eager to welcome new neighbors and visitors,” said John Clark, president of the Laclede’s Landing Community Improvement District. “We’re thrilled that many of them are planning to participate so the public can have one easy spot to catch up on all the great things happening here on The Landing.”

Attendees at the Open House will be able to visit with representatives from the following organizations:

Advantes Group, developer of the Peper Lofts, which encompasses 49 incredible apartment homes at 701 N. 1st Street with dramatic views of the recently completed Gateway Arch grounds, the Mississippi River and the downtown St. Louis skyline. A key highlight of the redevelopment is a rooftop sundeck with clear glass safety railings, which will offer almost 360 degrees of unobstructed views.

612North, which will have displays set up to showcase the additional venues that are soon to open in the 612North Building beyond VUE, where the Open House is being hosted. Those include:

Kimchi Guys on the first floor, which will introduce fast-casual Korean food to the area, including Korean fried chicken, a totally new concept for St. Louis. The Korean fusion restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, serving up dishes such as Korean Tacos, Korean sandwiches, Korean BBQ rice bowls and more, as well as a selection of cocktails.

Sharing the first-floor space, Miss Java will become the first official coffee shop on The Landing, providing an early option for breakfast seven days a week and staying open until 9 p.m.

The remaining portion of the first floor will be occupied by KOR. A smaller and more intimate event space, KOR will comfortably seat 125 inside as well as offer an outdoor patio area with an additional 10 tables overlooking the river.

Great Rivers Greenway and Burg Garden – Attendees can learn all about Great Rivers Greenway’s plans to develop The Katherine Ward Burg Garden, the first step in the organization’s long-term plan to redevelop the St. Louis Riverfront north of the Eads Bridge and Gateway Arch. Located along the Mississippi Greenway, this half-acre site featuring stepped terraces, curving seatwalls and an iconic trellis, will provide a place to enjoy views of the Mississippi River, passing trains and the Eads Bridge as part of a uniquely St. Louis experience. Situated adjacent to the Eads Bridge, this will be a wonderful, welcoming spot once people exit the MetroLink at the Laclede’s Landing stop.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drury Development, which is renovating the historic Witte Hardware Building at 707 N. Second Street to meet the evolving needs of the existing office tenants, while also attracting others who will appreciate the renovated building’s blend of historic details and modern conveniences, along with its exceptional location.

Attendees will also learn about the recently opened Mas Tequila Cantina, plans to redevelop the former Train Wreck Saloon into an exciting new dining and entertainment venue and will be able to connect with some of the establishments that have long called The Landing home, including Morgan Street Brewery, Last Call on the Landing, The Old Spaghetti Factory and others.

For those planning to head down to the riverfront this summer, the Open House will provide a great opportunity to experience the enhanced connectivity between The Landing and the Arch grounds, and to explore all the great options Laclede’s Landing offers to extend their visit to the Arch into a day full of fun and food.

“With the new Gateway Arch Museum opening, and Fair Saint Louis coming back to the Arch grounds, there’s no question that the St. Louis Riverfront will be a hot spot this summer and for years to come, and we’re excited to be continuing our investments there with our latest project on The Landing,” noted Susan Trautman, chief executive officer, Great Rivers Greenway, which recently rebuilt and raised Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and extended the Mississippi Greenway from the Biddle Street Trailhead south to Chouteau Avenue. “We encourage area residents to join us at the Open House and hope they will plan to take time to enjoy the evolving riverfront while they are here.”

The event is free and open to the public. Door prizes and food will be provided throughout the event. Parking is available for a nominal fee in any of the nearby surface lots or the Riverfront Parking Garage.

Laclede’s Landing is downtown St. Louis’ oldest district and only riverfront entertainment/dining destination. The nine-block area features unique restaurants, bars, and nightclubs as well as a variety of attractions and businesses. Just steps away from the Gateway Arch, Laclede’s Landing offers a historical experience with charming cobblestone streets and century-old buildings overlooking the mighty Mississippi River.

Great Rivers Greenway makes the St. Louis region a more vibrant place to live, work and play by developing a regional network of greenways. Great Rivers Greenway is the public agency collaborating with partners and communities to build, care for and bring to life your network of greenways, creating healthy habitats and watersheds along the way. With more than 120 miles built and counting, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org for more information.

More like this: