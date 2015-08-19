Attention all business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC), in partnership with the Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) and the SW Illinois Chapter of SCORE, will hold an "Open House for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs" at the Jersey County Business Association Office Wednesday, September 2, 2015 9:00am to 3:00pm Certified small business counselors will be at the ready to respond to your business questions, discuss growth opportunities, and connect you with potential resources. This is a great chance to get the information, resources and support you need to succeed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Everyone is welcome to stop in during the Open House hours, but if you prefer a personal 30­minute appointment with a counselor, contact: Beth Steckel Administrative Assistant 618?639?5222 beth@jcba?il.us

If you have additional questions beforehand or need immediate assistance, do not hesitate to contact a SBDC representative at 618­650­2929.

More like this: