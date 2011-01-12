Irene McLaughlin, volunteer coordinator at Alton Memorial Hospital, will conduct an open house at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, for anyone interested in volunteering at AMH. The open house will be held in Cafeteria Meeting Room B.

Volunteers are needed who can walk and deliver mail, get supplies for departments, greet visitors, assist with wheelchairs, do clerical work such as filing, making copies and light computer skills, as well as work in the gift shop.

For more information, contact Irene at 618-463-7872 or just attend the open house.

