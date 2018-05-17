GODFREY – The OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s held an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 16, 2018, at OSF PromptCare located at 6702 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. The public was invited to attend and get a glimpse of the facility.

Since opening in December the site has continued to address the need patients in the area have for increased services such as on-site lab and x-ray along with PromptCare’s expanded hours.

“In this site are 13,000 square feet of primary and prompt care facilities, it’s where our care teams really come together on the primary care side and the prompt care side.” Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s. Pathak went on to say that the new facility was part of their expansive plan for transforming healthcare in the River Bend area.

“This site, this building, our team, is really for you. This is your site, our community site. How we come together to build access, to make access to healthcare convenient and easy to use, so that you have the healthcare you need at your fingertips, that’s what this is really all about.”

Cliff Martin, one of the primary care physicians at the location, said that their orientation toward working as a team provides the best care possible.

“We still very much believe and value that primary care is at the root,” Martin said. “We can follow folks through their lives and help address their needs from simple to complex. We’ve got a great team, it’s a team environment. We are a team and we are delivering care as a team. Everyone communicates and works together.”

Pathak noted that tomorrow will be the one year anniversary of the groundbreaking for the new PromptCare office at 6702 Godfrey Road.

