PINE MOUNTAIN, GA. - Area water skier Edward Roberts has had a long-time goal of competing in the Masters' Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament presented by Nautique, and Friday afternoon, he accomplished that goal. The event is considered the most prestigious water sports tournament in the world.

Roberts, of Dow, a multi-sport athlete for Jersey Community High School, took part in the Junior Men’s Division for 17 and under. He described the experience as “absolutely incredible.”

Roberts completed his three jumps just after 3 p.m. on Friday and his best jump was 153 feet, which he received fifth place. Roberts said the lake conditions in Georgia were tough, but for him, it was his first time at the Masters' Water Ski and Wakeboard event. He described it as a “dream come true” to compete at the Masters' competition.

“I had never gotten to ski here, before I had watched my brother, Will,” he said.

The Masters' Ski and Waterboard Tournament began in 1959 at Callaway Gardens and is held annually during Memorial Day weekend. An invitation to compete in the Masters is considered an acknowledgment of achievement for reaching the pinnacle in water sports with only the world’s elite athletes.

Now, Edward will return back to Jersey to compete in next weekend’s IHSA Class 1A boys tennis sectional at Triad. Edward’s personal goal is to qualify for state with his doubles partner, Logan Schultz.

