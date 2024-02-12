GRAFTON - There are only two more days to enjoy the Raging Rivers Valentine’s Day deals that can save you up to $100.

The park promises another fun-filled, sunny season with new additions to celebrate its 35th year in Grafton. You have until Feb. 14, 2024, to check out two package deals with big savings.

“It is the place to be for the summer,” said park owner Ken Handler. “We want them to come out and enjoy and think summertime and get excited for this coming summer.”

It might be cold now, but Handler sees a fun summer ahead with deals that make it easier for your family and friends to enjoy the waterpark. The Valentine’s Day deal allows customers to purchase four tickets and a cabana — a value of $239 — for $150. Customers can also purchase four tickets, meal vouchers and parking, which is valued at $198, for just $100. These deals are only available Feb. 7–14, 2024, in the Special Event Section on RagingRivers.com. You can also SAVE ON SEASON PASSES when you use the PROMO CODE "RiverbenderSP24".

These offers are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, and Handler hopes to see lots of new faces at the park once it opens in May. With more shade, more seating, new innertubes and a new self-serve food line that will speed up food service, Raging Rivers is at its peak and excited for the summer season to begin.

“It’ll be our 35th year of operation and we want to keep it going,” said Melody Dossett, the Administrative Manager. “Raging Rivers is a long-standing business in the community and we hope to keep it that way.”

Dossett said that the park “comes to life” in the summer, and she can’t wait to welcome back the customers who have made Raging Rivers a local landmark for 35 years. She understands that budgets are tighter these days, which is why the park is eager to offer its Valentine’s Day deals so more families can enjoy favorite attractions like Treehouse Harbor, Itty Bitty Surf City, the Endless River and the Breaker Beach Wave Pool.

Handler and Dossett are excited to once again bring joy to the community through Raging Rivers. They promise another great season at the park, with lots of fun and sun ahead. You can check out the deals above or learn more about the park at RagingRivers.com.

“We really appreciate those that come to the park. They keep us grounded but also connected with the community, which is really important to us,” Handler added. “One of the statements on our shirts is ‘smilemakers.’ It’s true. Everyone comes, they’re having a great time.”

