CHICAGO – Even with the below-freezing temperatures, one Illinois iLottery player is feeling flushed, or at least flush with cash, after winning a Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot of $721,388 over the weekend.

There were over 5,600 winning tickets sold on Sunday, January 14 for the Fast Play Twenty 20s game, netting Illinois Lottery players more than $950,000 in prizes.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide - in-store and online - until the jackpot is won.

You could be next! Fast Play is a quick and easy draw game that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently over 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

