EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville summer session 2018 offers a quality education that features flexibility and convenience. Nearly 1,000 courses are available, with more online options than ever.

Register now and enjoy summer at SIUE!

A variety of introductory general education and required upper-division classes are offered during summer session. Most courses meet for five weeks or less, and classes begin Monday, May 7.

“Summer session provides students an important opportunity to make progress toward their degree,” said Denise Cobb, PhD, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Our faculty members offer courses in a variety of accelerated, on-ground and online formats.

“The courses reflect the same quality and excellent instruction our students have come to expect. Summer session offers flexibility and a chance for students to stay part of SIUE, even if they are not on campus.”

The SIUE campus is abuzz throughout the summer as the University offers a variety of active and engaging academic, sports, music and theater camps for youth of all ages.

The University’s beautiful campus also features The Gardens at SIUE, sand volleyball courts, a disk golf course, Cougar Lake and Cougar Lake Pool, Cougar Lanes Bowling and miles of scenic bike trails.

A complete list of activities and registration details can be found at siue.edu/summer.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

