EDWARDSVILLE– Express Employment Professionals in Edwardsville, IL is hosting a weekly virtual job fair on Wednesdays to hire for 100+ different job openings. Express is recruiting on behalf of 50+ area employers to fill immediate job openings for Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, Office/Administrative and Professional positions.

The weekly online fair will be held via their Facebook Page, Express Employment Professionals - Edwardsville, IL. Candidates interested in finding job opportunities should simply visit the Facebook page and send a message anytime between 8AM and 3PM on Wednesday to instantly be connected to a Staffing Consultant. You can also participate in the Facebook Live portion at noon, where you’re able to ask questions in real time and get instant answers.

“With businesses starting to open back up, there’s been a surge of jobs coming back,” said Marc Voegele, Owner of Empress Employment Professionals' Edwardsville. “Express is trying to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers by making it as convenient as possible to connect. We’re working hard to support the unemployed or anyone looking for a job change.”

Candidates who have resumes should have them ready, but they are not required. Express will follow up with candidates immediately to complete next steps, which includes a phone interview, matching applicants with available jobs and paperwork once a position is lined up.

Companies that are hiring are located throughout Madison County, including Edwardsville, Collinsville, Alton, Granite City, Godfrey and surrounding cities.

Positions include a mix of light industrial, skilled trades, office/administrative and professional positions including: warehouse, assembly, machine operators, HVAC technicians, machinists, office assistants, Financial candidates and more. Pay ranges from $12 to $25.00 per hour.

Those who are interested can see more details on the Edwardsville’s Express Employment Professionals Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/ExpressEdwardsville Those who aren’t able to attend are welcome to review job postings online at www.expresspros.com/edwardsvilleil. Or get started today by calling the office: 618.288.8011 or sending a resume via email: jobs.edwardsvilleil@expresspros.com.

