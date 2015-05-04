WellSpring Resources will be participating in Give STL Day on May 5. Give STL Day is a 24-hour giving event hosted by Greater Saint Louis Community Foundation. The event is intended to help non-profits all over the St. Louis Metro East by rallying support from community donors. Lura January, WellSpring Resources' Director of Development, said that this online event could have a positive impact on many struggling individuals and families in the Riverbend area.

"Funds raised from this event will support our Consumer Assistance Fund, also known as the CAF," January said. "The CAF provides temporary financial assistance to low-income consumers who are facing barriers to recovery. For example, we may grant CAF assistance to a single mom who has to choose between feeding her kids and paying for her medication because she was laid off last month."

January said that providing this type of assistance helps WellSpring Resources' consumers stay on the path to mental health recovery. The CAF is funded by donations and grants.

"Giving is simple and much appreciated," January said. "Just visit WellSpring Resources' page on the Give STL Day website on May 5 and pledge your support. The URL is www.givestlday.org//#npo/wellspring-resources."

WellSpring Resources is one of nearly 800 nonprofit organizations that have signed up to participate in this year's Give STL Day. For more information about WellSpring Resources and Give STL Day, contact January at (618) 208-2209 or ljanuary@wellspringresources.co . Additional information can also be found at www.givestlday.org.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring's compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring's mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

