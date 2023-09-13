GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon trustees have approved a one-year extension to the site plan for the Meijer grocery store set to anchor the village’s Orchard Town Center development. The original site plan was set to expire next month, and while the building is still on track, builders need a little more time for completion.

The building will still be completed sometime after the original deadline, prompting the request for an extension, but no further information about when the Meijer store is set to be completed and/or open was available at this time. Nothing else about the site plan has been changed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Director of Community Development Erika Heil wrote in a memorandum to village officials earlier this month that the Meijer site plan was set to expire on Oct. 11, 2023. According to previous correspondence contained in meeting packet documents, the civil engineer behind the Meijer project reached out to Heil at the end of August to request the extension.

This will reportedly allow Meijer to build and potentially open their Glen Carbon location concurrently with their O’Fallon location. These would mark Meijer’s first and second locations in the St. Louis/Metro East region.

Glen Carbon trustees voted unanimously at their meeting on Tuesday to grant the extension, as recommended by Village Administrator Jamie Bowden.

A full recording of the Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

More like this: