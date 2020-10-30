SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported a one-day record 6,943 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 36 additional deaths.

IDPH also announced another Madison County death, this time a female in her 70s.

Forty-nine counties are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lee, Macon, Marion, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Shelby, Stephenson, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson. And Winnebago.

This is a summary of the COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 90s

- Carroll County: 1 female 80s

- Christian County: 1 male 50s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Fulton County: 1 male 70s

- Greene County: 2 females 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Livingston County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- McDonough County: 1 male 60s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Piatt County: 1 female 90s

- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

- Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- White County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,111 specimens for a total 7,637,209. As of last night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 – October 29 is 7.3%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23, 2020 – October 29, 2020 is 8.5%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or emaildph.sick@illinois.gov.

