Godfrey Fire Protection District and Alton Fire Department first responders rushed to a serious two-vehicle crash at Northport Drive and Martin Luther King Drive close to the Godfrey/Alton border around 9 a.m. Tuesday. One of the vehicles careened off the road onto the Woody's Chicken parking lot.

The other vehicle came to rest in the intersection. Both vehicles were damaged seriously.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said two individuals were taken to the hospital from the accident with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Cranmer said everyone in the crash was wearing seat belts and air bags deployed.

