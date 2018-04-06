MORO - One person was airlifted after an accident involving a motorcycle on I-159 off of Moro Road near Holiday Shores Thursday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police scanner traffic called for Holiday Shores Fire Department to respond to the scene stating that the accident involved a truck and a motorcycle.

The stretch of road between the intersections of 159 and Moro Road and 159 and 140 were briefly closed until the scene was cleared.

Illinois Sate Police said only one person involved in the accident was airlifted from the scene.

More like this: