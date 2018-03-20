EDWARDSVILLE - With all 225 precincts reporting in, a proposed one percent sales tax has been defeated for the third time in Madison County.

It was defeated 27,523 to 14,966. If passed, the measure would have increased sales tax in Madison County by one percent on certain items. That money would have been sent to school districts for use on certain projects. Many county school districts in Madison pledged to use that tax to lower property taxes.

Opponents of the tax, who voted in higher numbers, claimed the tax had no oversight for its use.

