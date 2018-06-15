WOOD RIVER - Mike Young of Wood River continues to dominate USATF and Senior Olympic meets.

Young, 56, competes in the age 55-59 division. The personal record for Young for top three finishes in the past five years was 34 medals in one season.

"So far this season I have competed in four track meets (indoor and outdoor season) and I have received 36 top three medals and two Outstanding Male Athlete of the meet honors."

Young competed in the St Louis Senior Olympics Track and Field events over the Memorial holiday weekend. He captured 10 more top three medals over the two days of events which brings Young's total medal count to 36 so far this season.

Principia High School in Town & Country Missouri was the host site for this years St. Louis Senior Olympics.

"This was an excellent location to host the track and field completion for some of the best athletes from the St. Louis and surrounding areas," Young said. "The weather was extremely hot and humid with temperatures in the mid 90's and heat indexes in the high 90's.

"Athletes battled the elements and produced some great results during the two days of events. There were men and women from 50 years old up to 93 years old that challenged the weather and other competitors for the top honors. Over 1,100 athletes competed over the Memorial Day Weekend of events."

Young has been expanding his skills into other events. He competed in the decathlon when he was younger and has been working to develop his skills in the events required to compete in the decathlon or pentathlon.

The Memorial Day Weekend meet is a qualifying meet for next year’s National Senior Olympics meet to be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Finishing in the top three qualifies an athlete for the National Senior Olympics in 2019.

Young took top three medals in all of his events. He had a first place gold medal in 50 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, triple jump and standing long jump. He was second place with a silver medal in the 400 meters. He earned a third-place bronze medal in the high jump, 6kg shot put and 700 gram javelin. Young said that competing in a meet with this many events requires a lot of planning and strategy to get through them all.

“Sometimes you have events going on at the same time and you have to go back and forth to get through them all,” he said. “That can be a difficult challenge. This time of year is the busy part of my schedule. I will compete in 11 meets this year (indoor and outdoor).”

Young’s two biggest meets remaining are the USATF Outdoor Championships in Spokane Washington and Huntsman World Senior Olympics in Utah.

“I have a very busy schedule but it all helps me get ready for the national and world competitions,” Young said.

Young currently holds top 10 and top 25 marks in the world for this season. “I want to thank all my sponsors that help support me and make it possible for me to compete on a national and world level,” he said. “It is so thrilling and I am so honored to compete against the best masters athletes from all over the USA and world.”

Young encouraged youth to take part in the Summer Track Series at East Alton-Wood River-High School which is at 6:30 every Thursday evening. Registration is at 6 p.m., he said.

“Come and check it out,” he said. “Russ Colona is running the meets this summer. I will be there having fun, too.

