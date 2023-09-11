BETHALTO - Senior runner Shelby Quick has gotten off to a very good start for the Civic Memorial girls cross country season, running a personal record 21:31.1 at the 50th Pete Robinson/Harry Lang Granite City Invitational meet on Sept. 2 in Granite's Wilson Park, starting off the year with a 22:57.3 in the CM Twilight Invite meet to open the season Aug. 26.

Quick is one of the hardest workers on the Eagles, always setting the example for her younger teammates on how to do things. She's also an excellent student as well, carrying a very high GPA who works very hard in the classroom.

For all of her hard work, both in school and on the courses and track, Quick has been named a Tom Lane State Farm Female Athlete of the Month for CM.

Quick had a very successful season last year in track and during an interview conducted last spring, Quick was very excited about the upcoming cross country season.

"Oh, yeah, I'm excited for next cross country and next track season," Quick said. "Next year, maybe that'll be a final goal, going to state and in track, I want to go faster in the mile."

Quick very much loves distance running, having competed in the two sports for many years. Much more importantly, she's a top student at CM, consistently making the school's honor roll.

"She's the example of a student-athlete," said Eagles cross country and track coach Jake Peal. "She excels both in the classroom and on the courses. She's going to have a strong senior campaign."

Quick will be working hard to attain her cross country and track goals, and will also be a very strong student as well as she looks towards her future.

Congratulations to Quick for a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month honor for the Eagles.

