ALTON - Markell Taylor, 21, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. He may get a day off his sentence for each “good” day he serves.

Killed was Keron W. Hickman, 23, of Alton. The shooting occurred on Aug. 26, 2019, in the 100 block of West 19th Street. Taylor has no prior felony convictions. Two other men were shot in the conflict.

Taylor was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in Madison County in lieu of $1 million bail.

The two first-degree murder charges represent two different legal theories of how the crime was committed.

Jordan T. Jackson, 20, was also charged with the same seven counts as Taylor, plus a count of possession of a weapon by a felon. His bail is also $1 million. He was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, St. Louis County Police, and Alton Police in Florissant, Mo.

Others charged in the incident are Kiondo Jones of St. Louis, charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; Daelin Hampton, of St Louis, charged with a count of unlawful use of a weapon; and Bryanna Kingcade, of St. Louis, charged with a count of unlawful use of a weapon.

