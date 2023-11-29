ALTON - Dr. Randall John Rogalsky of Godfrey died this past Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, and left a legacy as one of the area's premier medical professionals, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many who knew him in his medical practice and beyond. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

Sherri Henson, executive director of Alton MultiSpecialists, said Dr. Rogalsky had a huge influence on her life, her children, and everyone who was associated with him.

Henson said Dr. Rogalsky was one who simply loved being an orthopedic surgeon and a doctor in general. He always had a smile on his face and was forever pleasant with patients and staff, she said.

Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch said he feels privileged to have worked alongside Dr. Rogalsky for many, many years at Alton Memorial Hospital.

“He was a top-notch person, physician and surgeon who carried our mission on his sleeve ... to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve,” Braasch said. “He was a leader here serving multiple times as Chief of Surgery and two years as President of the Medical Staff.

“He was also a leader in the community, giving both time and energy to make it a better place to live and work. I will never forget his friendship or generosity and our time here together.”

Anne, Dr. Randall’s late wife, was “the love of his life,” Sherri said.

“He loved his family so much,” she said. “He always talked about his wife, his children and his grandchildren and was so proud of all their accomplishments. Most who were long-time patients here became his friend and never forgot him.”

Dr. Rogalsky loved sports, especially hockey as he was a one-time player. He came to Alton from Canada. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Dr. Rogalsky was a one-time chairman of the medical staff at Alton Memorial Hospital.

“He came to Alton in 1986,” Sherri said. “He hired me in December 1987. I worked with him for all those years after that.”

The Alton doctor worked tirelessly to help get the East Alton Ice Arena off the ground and served the board of directors for many years. His children enjoyed successful hockey careers, greatly influenced by their father. Sherri said even her own children were influenced by Dr. Rogalsky to play hockey and compete in ice skating.

Dr. Rogalsky was recruited by Chet Hill to join Alton MultiSpecialists, where he would remain as a guiding light for 36 years, enjoying a legendary career in orthopedics.

Sherri said Dr. Rogalsky was “most courageous” in his final health battles.

A celebration of life for Dr. Rogalsky will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at The Old Bakery Beer Co., located at 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton from 3 to 7 p.m. Remarks will begin at 4 p.m. that day.

“Fun, cheerful clothing is encouraged,” his family said for his celebration of life. “Might we suggest a hockey sweater?”

It is not easy for doctors to do this, but Sherri said Dr. Rogalsky would often work with patients on payments and she remembers multiple times him overhearing a conversation with patients about payments and coming to their rescue.

"He never said no to anyone," she said. "I have seen him literally reach into his wallet for cash and help patients with their bills if they were having problems. I think his contributions in this area will be remembered forever. I think he had a zest for life that won’t be forgotten.”

