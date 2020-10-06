A Tuesday afternoon police chase ended on the Chain of Rocks Bridge with a vehicle crash and three escaped the car, one jumped over the rail and fell 30 feet, law enforcement said at the scene.

The situation was described as a stolen vehicle pursuit. The man who jumped over the rail was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene. The other two involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

More to come...

