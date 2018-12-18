ALTON – A man was taken into custody near the public entrance of St. Joseph Cemetery across the street from OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center late Tuesday morning.

Scanner traffic indicated the arrest came after a pursuit, which ended with officers chasing the man while he was on foot. Some of that scanner traffic indicated a possible collision involving the suspect's vehicle and a utility pole, but that could not be confirmed at this time. The description of the suspect as a black male standing around 5'6'' and wearing a blue jacket broadcast on the scanner was confirmed by reporters at the scene of the arrest.

A witness contacted Riverbender.com via email and confirmed she saw the man hit a utility pole "hard enough to deploy airbags near 20th and Liberty Streets. After the crash, she said the man ran into a wooded area near 20th Street.

It is not known at this time why the pursuit began or if the man will be charged.

More details will be published as they are made available.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

