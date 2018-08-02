WOOD RIVER - One man is in custody following a small pursuit through Wood River, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wells said the chase began in the 800 block of Acton when officers were called to a domestic disturbance around 3:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon officers' arrival, a man identified as Terry Homer, had left the scene, Wells said. Officers then posted around that neighborhood and looked for Homer's vehicle. As long as 25 minutes later, the suspect vehicle drove from the home, and officers attempted a stop, Wells said. Instead of stopping, Bunt said Homer continued in his vehicle.

Police chased him from Acton, across 111 and toward 13th Street near the Dairy Queen, before returning to the 800 block of Acton. Wells said Homer then ran into the home and was later taken into custody.

More like this: