CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been charged with a wide range of crimes in Greene County over the past week, including one man who faces 11 separate criminal charges. These and other charges were included in the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s latest Jail Booking Report.

Jermaine M. Moffitt, 46, of Evansville, faces the following 11 charges: Armed violence Aggravated battery of a peace officer Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle Possession of a stolen firearm Illegal possession of a weapon by a felon Criminal damage to state property Aggravated driving under the influence, having been charged with three or more prior DUIs Aggravated fleeing or eluding officer Obstructing justice Violating the state’s transportation of alcohol provisions Possession of cannabis

Moffitt was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Nov. 11, 2023 and remains in custody.

David A. Clark, 52, of Jacksonville, was charged with fleeing from the scene of an accident which resulted in personal injury or death. He was also charged with failure to reduce speed and driving on a license that had been revoked or suspended. Clark was arrested by the Illinois State Police, Troop 8, on Nov. 10, 2023 and remains in custody.

Roger P. McFarlane, 34, of Jacksonville, was charged with aiding, abetting, possessing and/or selling a stolen vehicle, violating an order of protection, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a license that had been revoked or suspended. McFarlane was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Nov. 7, 2023 and remains in custody.

Edwin L. Sweeten, 39, of White Hall, was charged with escaping from a penal institution where he was being held on a misdemeanor charge. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of McClean County. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Nov. 2, 2023 and has since been released from custody.

Ashley M. Willoughby, 27, of Carrollton, was charged with criminal damage to property in an amount less than $300 and one count of theft. She was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Nov. 8, 2023 and has since been released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Michael S. Hillis, 55, of Greenfield, was charged with violating an order of protection and driving on a license that had been revoked or suspended. He was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on Nov. 3, 2023 and remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

