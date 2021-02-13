ALTON - One person died after a shooting in the 100 block of East 11th Street in Alton on Saturday.

This was a description of what happened from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido:

"On Saturday, February 13th, 2021, at approximately 1207 hours, the Alton Police Department began responding to the area of E. 11th St., near Alby St., in reference to a Trouble call. While Officers were en route, the Alton Police Department began receiving reports of gunshots being fired in the area of E. 11th St.

"After Officers began arriving on scene, it was determined that a shooting took place in the 100 block of E. 11th St. Officers located a gunshot victim, who was transported to a local hospital by Alton Fire Department Paramedics. The victim was later pronounced dead."

Chief Pulido said the person responsible for the shooting was located and is subsequently being detained.

"This investigation is still ongoing and being investigated by the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division," he said.

"This was not a random act of violence and the subjects involved in this investigation are familiar with each other."

