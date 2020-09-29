WOOD RIVER - One person died and another was injured and airlifted to a local hospital after an overnight chase from the Federico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram auto dealership in Wood River that ended at a retention pond near I-255/I-270 and the Gateway Commerce Center.

When authorities arrived on the scene, a car was submerged and another stolen vehicle was near the water. Law enforcement remained on the scene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the retention pond. There were several on hand to pull the vehicle from the water and it remained submerged at that time.

Video From The Scene:

Authorities said Hillsboro Fire Department's Dive Team removed a deceased person from the body of water around 4 a.m.

Authorities closed the eastbound and westbound I-270 ramp during the process of crash reconstruction.

More to come...

