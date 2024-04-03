EDWARDSVILLE - Students, faculty and community members will gather for the upcoming “One Day, One SIUE” Day of Giving celebration on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

This event encourages donations and collaboration between the community and the university. From 6–9:30 p.m. in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom on the SIUE campus, attendees can enjoy live music, cocktails, networking and more. Julie Babington, the Director of Annual Giving, said the event is a “celebration” of the college.

“We’re excited to bring everybody together and celebrate SIUE,” she added. “It’s a big day. We encourage the community to come strengthen your relationship with the university.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. on April 18, and everyone is invited to this free event. Chancellor James T. Minor and Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and SIUE Foundation CEO Connie Collins will give opening remarks at 6:30 p.m., where they will also recognize some of the donors who help fund the university.

This year’s event will feature Bob and Mara “Mitch” Meyers, two “longtime SIUE supporters,” Babington said. The husband-and-wife duo will be recognized for their ongoing support of the university. Bob is also a member of the Robert Perry Band, which will take the stage from 7–9:30 p.m.

Babington said last year’s event brought in over 500 attendees. They hope to once again “pack the house” with people who want to learn more about SIUE and its mission.

“We’ll have a lot of our top administration on hand where they can network and talk with people that are working here. Then they can also network with each other. We’re looking for just an overall collaborative day,” Babington said. “It’s awesome this university sits right here, but we’re hoping to have all those top people there that people can connect and get questions answered and/or just enjoy.”

The event also aims to promote SIUE’s fundraising efforts. Babington said their goal is to raise $1.3 million, and they are on track to hit this number. These funds will go to different projects across the university, including the new Health Science Complex that is currently under construction. Babington noted that SIUE’s presence in the community wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

“Everybody, come out and help us celebrate the success. It takes a lot of people to get the momentum going and find out what people are passionate about and so on,” she said. “It’ll be neat to see what our future generation of Cougars will look like. [We’re] funding the future generation of Cougars.”

For more information about the “One Day, One SIUE” Day of Giving celebration and campaign, click here or visit www.siue.edu/oneday.

