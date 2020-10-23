ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School on Friday morning reminded residents there is only one day left to purchase tickets for the Marquette $50,000 Mega Raffle. The live Mega Raffle drawing is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Marquette Catholic High School Facebook page.

"We need to sell 68 tickets online today to stay on pace with last year," Mary Hough, Marquette Catholic development director, said.

"We'll also be drawing the last $1,000, Early Bird winner, today! Buy to increase your odds of winning."

Hough said ticket sales have been going "great" despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, which has been extremely difficult. Normally, there are Explorers' football games, the annual Kickoff Party, and other events that have been canceled because of crowd gathering not being allowed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We are still super excited about the raffle," Hough said. "Thank you for your support."

Purchase tickets by clicking link below:

http://www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle

