ALTON - One wreck in Alton was attributed to Sunday's unseasonable snowfall.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Brown and Spaulding when a car slid through the stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. Simmons said no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

Simmons could not comment on accidents and traffic issues due to weather from other municipalities.