ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged four suspects in the death of Wilbert J. Irving. Irving's body was discovered this week in the area of Maple Island Access.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Brandon Jackson, 33, of St. Louis, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Brian Jackson, 28, Raven Bennett, 28, and Gabriell Ward, 25, of St. Louis, were each charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. All are being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Brandon Jackson and Irving had an argument at a home on Woodstream Drive in St. Louis County. Jackson then allegedly shot and killed Irving. He then solicited assistance from the other three suspects to dispose of evidence and the victim’s remains, which were discovered burned in the area of the Maple Island Access on the morning of July 24.

This case was investigated by detectives from the #SCCPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with any other helpful information to report tips to (636) 949-3002.

The St. Charles County Police Department sends condolences to the family and friends of Wilbert J. Irving.

