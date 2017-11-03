ALTON - Engine 1814 in the Alton Fire Department's fleet is currently out of service following an accident Thursday afternoon.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the truck struck a steel bollard outside the station house at 3212 College Avenue, or station two as it is more commonly referred. It was responding to a call of another motor vehicle crash on Broadway, which was not related to a concurrent crash that day in front of fire station one at the intersection of Harris and College.

Damage estimates are not available at this time, Sebold said, adding an insurance adjuster would have to tally that figure.

Under normal conditions, Engine 1814 is a reserve unit, meaning it is not usually in service. It was acting as a replacement for Engine 1810, which was receiving a pump testing at Banner Fire Equipment at the time of the call.

No injuries resulted from what an officer of the Alton Police Department at the scene Thursday afternoon called a "little bump."

It is not known at this time when Engine 1814 will return to service.

