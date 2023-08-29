EAST ALTON - A motorcycle rear-ended a pickup truck in the 100 block of Airline Drive in East Alton on Monday night.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said late Monday that the driver of the motorcycle was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Golike said he had no other details about the accident that he could provide at the moment, but East Alton Police continue to investigate the crash.

The chief added the motorcyclist was in "serious condition" at the last report.

More like this:

Nov 1, 2023 - Float Winners Released: Alton Halloween Parade Again Captures Hearts Of Children, Families

Oct 24, 2023 - Four Departments Respond to House Fire in East Alton

Oct 25, 2023 - Community Difference Makers: Group Holds Successful Cleanup Day and Donates Resources To Other Civic Efforts

Nov 2, 2023 - In Air View Of Old Citizens Savings Bank Demolition

Oct 27, 2023 - New Illinois Veterans' Affairs Office in East Alton Outlines Planned Services

 