BRIGHTON - One woman was airlifted and a second was taken by ambulance after a semi truck collided with a Cadillac CTS on 111 outside the limits of Brighton.

The accident occurred between 12:30 - 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the semi and Cadillac collided as an eye witness said the Cadillac was turning around. That witness, Amber Curtis, said she administered first aid to the two women in the Cadillac, which was pulled under the trailer of the semi after being dragged several feet into a ravine.

"When I got there, the steering wheel was sitting in the passenger seat and I was talking to OnStar through that," Curtis said.

The driver of the Cadillac was airlifted to Barnes with head trauma. Curtis said the woman fell from and regained consciousness after suffering a laceration on the back of her head. The passenger was taken by Alton Memorial Ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital.

The condition of the women, who were described as "sweet grandmother types" by Curtis was unknown by members of the Brighton Fire Department on the scene and not disclosed by the Illinois State Police, who were also on the scene.

Curtis said the driver of the semi was not seriously injured, saying the accident would have been a lot worse if he had not taken quick action to maneuver the vehicles back on to the road.

Traffic was blocked from the scene to near Southwestern High School where 111 meets 16. It was at a standstill for as long as 45 minutes.

