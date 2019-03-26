DOW – One person was airlifted following a Sunday night rollover in Jersey County.

QEM Fire Protection District Chief Jerry New said a van rolled after driving off the road and into an embankment Sunday night between 9-9:30. Because of his injuries, the driver of the van required airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. New said the driver had non-life-threatening injuries “as far as he knew,” adding the department has not received an update on the man's conditions.

He said he could not comment as to the cause of the accident at this time.