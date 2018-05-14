DOW - Three cars were involved in a single incident at the intersection of Route 109 and Dow Road Sunday.

The crash occurred around noon, Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said Monday morning. He said the cause was not known at this time and said one person was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital as a result of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported at this time, Wimmersberg said. The condition of the person airlifted is also unknown at this time.