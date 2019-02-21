Listen to the story

ALTON - One person was shot in an incident reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on Salu Street in Alton.

One person was airlifted to a St.Louis hospital after being transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Detectives were called to the scene. On scene were Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department.

More Infomation to come.