One airlifted after late night shooting on Salu Street in Alton
February 21, 2019 12:50 AM February 22, 2019 2:53 PM
ALTON - One person was shot in an incident reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on Salu Street in Alton.
One person was airlifted to a St.Louis hospital after being transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.
Detectives were called to the scene. On scene were Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department.
More Infomation to come.