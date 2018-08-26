Listen to the story

ALTON - At least one person was shot in an incident reported around 2 a.m. Sunday on 19th Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

One person was airlifted to St. Louis after being transported to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Detectives were called to the scene. On scene were Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

More information to come.