(Viera, FL) The St. Louis Cardinals have traveled about 100 miles north to open the road portion of their Grapefruit League schedule against the Washington Nationals later this afternoon. Jaime Garcia (0-0) will face Stephen Strasburg (0-0) with first pitch set for 1pm CT.

As indicated by Mike Matheny yesterday, Randal Grichuk will see his first playing time of the spring–getting the start in right field. Grichuk had missed a couple of practices earlier in the week due to back soreness.

This is the first of four meetings between St. Louis and Washington this spring.

Kolten Wong, 2B

Peter Bourjos, CF

Matt Adams, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Scott Moore, 3B

Xavier Scruggs, 1B

Tony Cruz, C

Rafael Ortega, LF

Pete Kozma, SS

(Jaime Garcia, P)

–Besides Garcia, both Carlos Villanueva and John Gast are scheduled to pitch some innings with Trevor Rosenthal, Jordan Walden, Sam Freeman, Marcus Hatley, and Miguel Socolovich also available out of the bullpen.