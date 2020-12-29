ILLINOIS - The Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 667 and Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker signed it into law that caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 per month for all patients using a state-regulated insurance plan.

The measure makes Illinois the second state in the U.S. to limit prescription insulin co-pays. Roughly 1.3 million Illinois residents have diabetes and rely on insulin to manage blood sugar levels.

“The swift passage of the insulin bill, driven by ordinary people, shows that Illinoisans are united by the simple belief that no family should ever be forced to ration or go without life-saving medication,” Senator Andy Manar said.

Illinois Governor Pritzker was very in favor of the insulin cap law and he signed it without hesitancy.

Diabetes affects approximately 1,300,000 adults in Illinois. People with Type 1 diabetes and some with Type 2 diabetes need insulin, but price hikes make insulin difficult to afford for the uninsured, and those whose coverage requires significant cost-sharing, Pritzker said.

“Health care is a right for all, not a privilege and that is why I am so proud that we created an insulin price cap that successfully puts patients above profit,” he said.

“As we work to address the high cost of prescription drug prices that are burdening millions all across our state, this new law is an essential step in fulfilling our promise to put state government back on the side of working families."

One in four Type-1 diabetics have reported insulin underdose due to the high cost of insulin,

The law will take effect on January 1, 2021.

