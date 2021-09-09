ST. LOUIS - A beautiful Flags Of Valor America's Heartland Remembers memorial to the 9/11 victims and others killed in the war on terror since are displayed through September 12, 2021, at Art Hill in Forest Park.

Each flag is adorned with the hero's name, photo, and also special dog tags. There is also a photo board on display of the nearly 3,000 killed on September 11, 2001. Families from several states have been visiting the site.

America’s Heartland Remembers is the non-profit organization that created this display in partnership with Pace Properties and Guarantee Electric.

"Tears will fall as you walk through a field of over 7,500 flags set to honor the men and women who selflessly gave their lives to serve their country," America's Heartland organizers said. "Through September 12, you can experience the 20th Anniversary Memorial for the victims and first responders of 9/11 and our fallen heroes fighting the war on terror. There have been 7,582 flags meticulously placed to represent 7,054 killed in theater, 10 for the Korean War, 10 for Vietnam, 24 for World War II, and 412 first responders on 9/11. There are also 3 billboards set up on either side of the hill to show the civilians that lost their lives on September 11 in New York, Washington, or on a plane.

"As you take time to look closely at each flag, you can see the picture and details of the soldiers that paid the ultimate price for our freedom. It is eerily silent except for each soldiers’ dog tags clinking against the metal of the flags."

"We do this to at a level of this magnitude to honor the victims of September 11th and all soldiers that have given their life," Rick Randall said. "We want their families to know that we will never forget. They are still in need of sponsors to help fund the effort of delivering all flags to the families of the fallen. $50 will pay for one flag to be delivered across the country for each soldier represented on Art Hill in Forest Park."

All proceeds from the event benefit:

Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Missouri Military Memorial Foundation

Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

Patriot Training Foundation

For more information visit: https://flagsofvalorstl.com/

For those who haven't viewed the display, it is worth the trek to see it.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

