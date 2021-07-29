ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske to discuss her first 100 days in office as the first Black woman elected Mayor of the City of St. Louis.

Following discussion of her vision for equitable development and budgetary accomplishments, Mayor Jones announced that her administration is taking action to get more vaccines in arms and connect families at risk of eviction to the resources they need to stay in their homes with a nearly $3 million allocation of local funds. By taking action on both of these issues using funds previously allocated in this year’s budget, the mayor is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the people of our St. Louis to head off converging crises.

“I’ve been sounding the alarm since June about the need to use American Rescue Plan funds to get more vaccines in arms and keep families in their homes,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We masked up based on recommendations from regional doctors and health leaders from the St. Louis Pandemic Regional Task Force, but more has to be done to protect St. Louisans and stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, I’m taking action to expand our vaccination capability and to make sure families don’t end up out on the street; the federal eviction moratorium expires in just two days.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The action, which utilizes local funds allocated in the current budget, include:

Approximately $1.2 million to fund additional pop up vaccination clinics, including acquiring another City-owned mobile clinic, increased contact tracing capacity, expanded community vaccine outreach and education, especially for youth, and more as we seek to lift our vaccination rate and stop the spread of COVID-19

Approximately $1.5 million for legal services, mediation, public benefits navigation, bridge housing, and emergency shelter for families facing or at-risk for eviction as more than 3,000 evictions in the City are pending in the courts.

From her first day in office, Mayor Jones has focused her administration’s priorities on developing new policies that reverse decades of disinvestment. From a new budget that puts the public back in public safety, to the passage of her American Rescue Plan proposals like $500 direct payments, to making the city an active negotiating partner in development deals, Mayor Jones is working to build a city where everyone can thrive, no matter where they live or any identity they hold. Her feature on today’s show will highlight the administration’s accomplishments to date, the steps she’s taking to protect residents from COVID-19 as well as an impending eviction crisis, and a look ahead at next steps.

More like this: