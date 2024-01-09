GLEN CARBON - Sami Oller led the way with 18 points as she and two of her teammates hit double figures as Father McGivney Catholic won their Gateway Metro Conference game over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 59-26 Monday evening at the McGivney gym.The win makes the Griffins 13-6 on the year, while the Silver Stallions drop to 5-9.

McGivney held the lead all the way through, with quarter scores of 17-5, 31-12 and 50-25 after the first three periods, outscoring COR in the fourth quarter 9-5 in going on to the win.

To go along with Oller's 18 points, Mia Lieberman hit for 15 points, Katherine Empson had 10 points, Emily Johnson came up with eight points, Izzie Vernarsky had six points and Natalie Beck scored two points.

The Griffins play a big game at Carlyle, a rematch of their IHSA Class 1A regional final last year, a game the Indians won at Metro-East Lutheran 52-46, Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., then host Litchfield Jan. 16, also at 7:30 p.m., before playing in the Carrollton Invitational tournament on the week of Jan. 23.

